Ducks stay at No. 6 in latest CFB Playoff rankings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third college football playoff rankings have been released and Oregon Ducks are keeping it steady at the No. 6 spot.

Ahead of the Ducks are three unbeaten teams — LSU, Ohio State, and Clemson. Then, coming in at the No. 4 spot is the one-loss Georgia Bulldogs and at No. 5 is the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide.

While there’s still two weeks left in the regular college football season, this one might be the most important. The Ducks head down to Tempe to take on the struggling Arizona State team, then come back home to wrap up the regular season with the Civil War against a much-improved Oregon State team.

From there, the Ducks will face off against the PAC-12 south champion Utah Utes. This is a much-anticipated match up as both teams seemed to be evenly matched.

More than likely, whoever wins the conference will find themselves in the playoffs. The Ducks control their fate. If they win, expect to see them in the playoffs.