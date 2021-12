ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning of the Georgia Bulldogs calls a play against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks will hire the Georgia Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as the football team’s new head coach for the 2022-2023 season, a source confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Confirmed: Former Georgia DC Dan Lanning will be the next Oregon head coach — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) December 11, 2021

On Monday, Oregon’s current head coach Mario Cristobal announced he is departing the Pacific Northwest for the University of Miami where he will be the Hurricanes’ next head coach.