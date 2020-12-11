Ducks vs Huskies cancelled after positive COVID tests

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

(AP) — Washington’s football game at Oregon on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Huskies’ program.

The Pac-12 announced the decision Thursday. The league said the game would be declared a no contest. The conference said Washington did not have enough scholarship players available under Pac-12 protocols. The conference says 53 scholarship players need to be available.

Washington paused practices Wednesday after a rise in the number of positive cases and announced earlier Thursday it would not be resuming practices. In a statement, Washington coach Jimmy Lake said the team is doing what it can to resume football activities “as soon as we can safely do so.”

This will be just the second time the Ducks and Huskies have not played since 1945. The teams did not meet in 2001 due to a scheduling quirk.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Pac-12 said, in part:

“Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.