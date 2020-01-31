Emotional night in LA as Blazers, Lakers honor Kobe Byrant

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be an emotional night for the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night in Los Angeles as they play the Lakers.

It’s the first game the Lakers have played since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi last Sunday.

The Blazers released a tribute video for the Bryants on social media.

For Kobe & Gigi pic.twitter.com/yD8iY4Z5qI — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 31, 2020

Damian Lillard posted on his Instagram account from Staples Center, where the seats were lined with number 24 jerseys. “In his name we play,” the caption read.

A number of players between the Lakers and Blazers played with Kobe. Carmelo Anthony, who isn’t playing Friday because of personal reasons, won two Olympic Gold Medals with him.

“Strange, I thought, how you can be living your dreams and your nightmares at the very same time.” #mambamentality #MambaGiGi4ever ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ewGCJHcJc6 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 31, 2020

The House That Kobe Built pic.twitter.com/1exfvaXnE8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020