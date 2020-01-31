Emotional night in LA as Blazers, Lakers honor Kobe Byrant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be an emotional night for the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night in Los Angeles as they play the Lakers.
It’s the first game the Lakers have played since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi last Sunday.
The Blazers released a tribute video for the Bryants on social media.
Damian Lillard posted on his Instagram account from Staples Center, where the seats were lined with number 24 jerseys. “In his name we play,” the caption read.
A number of players between the Lakers and Blazers played with Kobe. Carmelo Anthony, who isn’t playing Friday because of personal reasons, won two Olympic Gold Medals with him.