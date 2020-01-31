Emotional night in LA as Blazers, Lakers honor Kobe Byrant

Sports

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be an emotional night for the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night in Los Angeles as they play the Lakers.

It’s the first game the Lakers have played since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi last Sunday.

The Blazers released a tribute video for the Bryants on social media.

Damian Lillard posted on his Instagram account from Staples Center, where the seats were lined with number 24 jerseys. “In his name we play,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

In his name we play. @bruceely :🤳🏾

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on

A number of players between the Lakers and Blazers played with Kobe. Carmelo Anthony, who isn’t playing Friday because of personal reasons, won two Olympic Gold Medals with him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget