Enes Kanter coming back to Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter (11) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enes Kanter is coming back to the Portland Trail Blazers after a reported three-way deal between Memphis and Boston.

Sources tell ESPN there is a three-way deal between Portland, Memphis and Boston, with Memphis getting Mario Hezonijia and a 30th pick, Desmond Bane, from a draft-night deal, and the Celtics getting a future Memphis draft consideration.

Kanter, a center who was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2019, tweeted out he was coming back to Rip City on Friday afternoon.

Home Sweet Home ❤️🖤 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 20, 2020

According to The Athletic, Kanter was given the choice between Memphis and Portland.

Sources tell KOIN 6 News it came down to Kanter feeling like the team he joined for their 2019 Western Conference Finals run was the best one for playing and competing. He also loved the organization and city during his short time in Portland.

I'm told Enes Kanter had options but chose Portland because he felt it was the best one for playing & competing. Also loved the organization & city. #RipCity | @EnesKanter — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) November 20, 2020

The Blazers are expected to make more moves through the weekend as NBA free agency continues. Training camp begins Dec. 1 with the 2020-2021 NBA season scheduled to begin Dec. 22.