NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely

6th suspension for Josh Gordon since 2013

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL has conditionally reinstated Gordon. Commissioner Roger Goodell notified Gordon on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, that on Sunday, Gordon can rejoin the team for meetings and conditioning and individual workouts. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The NFL has suspended indefinitely Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.

