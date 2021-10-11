ESPN’s Neil Everett returning to PNW with Blazers’ broadcast team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ESPN legend Neil Everett is returning to his roots and joining the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team.

Everett, a Pacific Northwest native, joined ESPN over 20 years ago. Since then, he’s become a household name to sports fans across the country. The SportsCenter star is now coming back to the region he grew up in by hosting coverage of select road games for our beloved Blazers.

Everett attended Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane before heading down to Willamette University in Salem. From there, he transferred to the University of Oregon where he earned his journalism degree.

Over the last two decades, Everett has been an anchor for ESPNEWS and the west coast edition of SportsCenter. To all you SC fans, don’t fret — he will continue to anchor the late-night show along with tackling Rip City’s 2021-2022 season.

“It’s a delight to be able to join the great broadcast crew of my hometown team,” Everett said. “I look forward to returning to the Pacific Northwest and working hard to provide the best fans in the league in Rip City a great television broadcast.”

In an interview with NBA.com, Everette said despite his lengthy resume and numerous accolades over the years, he’s still nervous to be covering the team he grew up watching.

“I’m pinching myself that a 13, 14, 15-year-old kid who sat at the Memorial Coliseum and watched Twardzik and Hollins run down the court with Bill Walton, watched Jack Ramsay stalking the sidelines, now gets to be a part of the franchise that I grew up adoring,” Everett said. “I’m totally touched, I really am.”

“To have someone with Neil’s knowledge and experience join the Trail Blazers will take our television broadcast to the next level,” Blazers/Rose Quarter President and CEO Chris McGowan said. “His personal ties to the Pacific Northwest paired with his expertise will complement the great talent we have on our broadcast team.”