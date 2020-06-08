Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Ex-Blazer star wants Portland apology for 1997 profiling

Sports

Cliff Robinson was surrounded by paramilitary blockade on waterfront

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson wants an apology from the city after he says he was racially profiled and detained at gunpoint in 1997.

Robinson said he, his brothers and some friends got into his Humvee with paintball guns. Someone called the police and said they had assault rifles. He said they were surrounded by a paramilitary blockade on Portland’s waterfront.

Change.org: Cliff Robison wants Portland to apologize

On Robinson’s social media is a petition asking for an apology from the City of Portland.

“Yes,it’s an old story, but that’s kind of the point of why I pushed the petition,” said Chris Young, Robinson’s social media manager. “It’s never been remedied, the record has never been cleared. As far as people know, Clifford Robinson got busted for a small amount of cannabis and that’s not the whole story.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Mayor Wheeler’s office for comment and has not yet heard back.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss