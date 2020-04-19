Exclusive interview with Blazers’ Zach Collins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like many of us, Portland Trail Blazers’ Zach Collins is spending much of his quarantine catching up on movies, books, and playing a lot of NBA2K.

Unlike many of us, he’s still preparing for what he hopes will be a RipCity playoff push when, or if, basketball returns. He’s still allowed to go into the Blazers’ training facility several times a week to rehabilitate the shoulder he dislocated in late October.

In this interview Collins shares if he’ll be ready when basketball returns, how he, and also injured Jusuf Nurkic, has game-planned their return to the court, and how being teammates with Carmelo Anthony is different than he imagined it would be.

AJ McCord also puts Collins’ Christmas movie knowledge to the test in “Christmas in Quarantine.”