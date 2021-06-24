Extreme heat an issue at Olympic trials in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — The extreme heat will play a critical role at the US Olympic Track and Field trials in Eugene this weekend. Officials have already made some changes to the events in order to keep the athletes safe.

USA Track and Field rescheduled several weekend events to times earlier in the day to avoid the maximum heat. But the events on Thursday and Friday remain on schedule.

But with temps expected to exceed 100 on Saturday and Sunday, the athletes are preparing as best they can.

PSU Head Track and Field Coach David Hepburn said athletes prepare to race in extreme heat when they know it’s coming. But no one expected Eugene to be in triple-digits. So now it is all about reactively training for this heat wave.

Hepburn said the athletes are “trying to stay cool, staying in the shade.” He also said athletes will make sure to drink water that’s room temperature because drinking cold water — even though it’s refreshing — burns more energy.

Because when it gets this hot, energy is the name of the game, especially in distance events.