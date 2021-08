Austin FC’s Cecilio Dominguez (10) takes a shot against Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1.

Sebastian Druissi, who signed with Austin on July 29, scored his first MLS goal.

Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland to cap the scoring in the 55th minute.