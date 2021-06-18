Fans flock to pandemic-delayed Olympic trials in Eugene

Ryan Crouser competes in Men’s Shot Put Qualifying during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

5 years since the US Track and Field Olympic Trials have been in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 5 years since the US Track and Field Olympic Trials have taken place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. But they’re back.

For months, it was unclear if the trials would happen or, if they did, if fans would be allowed to watch because of the pandemic.

So seeing thousands of smiling faces anxious to get inside the news stadium and to see the Olympic trials that were delayed a year is a bit surreal.

There are vaccinated and physically-distanced sections, meaning it is not quite at the full 25,000-seat capacity. And fans who are at the stadium are fired up.

Among the Friday events is the shot put finals, featuring Gresham native Ryan Crouser.