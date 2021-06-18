Fans flock to pandemic-delayed Olympic trials in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 5 years since the US Track and Field Olympic Trials have taken place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. But they’re back.
For months, it was unclear if the trials would happen or, if they did, if fans would be allowed to watch because of the pandemic.
So seeing thousands of smiling faces anxious to get inside the news stadium and to see the Olympic trials that were delayed a year is a bit surreal.
There are vaccinated and physically-distanced sections, meaning it is not quite at the full 25,000-seat capacity. And fans who are at the stadium are fired up.
Among the Friday events is the shot put finals, featuring Gresham native Ryan Crouser.