PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sports has always been about more than just the game. For many, it’s where dreams can turn into reality.

Basketball and family are king for Mark and Brett Vernon of Newberg. Mark carved his name into the Oregon State basketball record books as a college coach and later at Newberg High School.

Now, all these years later, his son Brett is carving his name into Oregon basketball lore, following in his dad’s footsteps as the head coach of Newberg High School.

For the full story, check out the video in the player above.