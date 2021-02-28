Figueroa, Omoruyi, Duarte lead Oregon past Cal 74-63

Oregon guard LJ Figueroa, top, dunks against California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — LJ Figueroa had 20 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and five steals, Eugene Omoruyi scored 21 points and Oregon beat California 74-63 Saturday.

Oregon scored the first four points of the game and led the rest of the way. Figueroa, Omoruyi and Chris Duarte combined for 38 second-half points, while Oregon held Cal to 36.

Figueroa had 15 points after the break, Duarte added 13 and Omoruyi 10 as Oregon shot 56%.

Duarte finished with 17 points for Oregon. Ryan Betley scored 13 points, and Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley each added 12 for Cal.

