DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets parade Thursday.
The incident happened near the end of the parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street, DPD said.
The officer was transported to the hospital and was in serious but stable condition with a serious lower leg injury.
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the officer was trying to protect people that had made their way into the street in front of the fire truck.
The officer’s left leg was trapped under the fire truck until he was able to be extracted.
A physician with Denver Health said the injury was limb-threatening.
According to Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley, the officer fell as the truck was turning and ended up with injuries caused by the fire truck.
“This was a very chaotic environment,” Pixley said. “There’s a lot of people around there and unfortunately every once in a while there’s circumstances like this that happen.”
The truck was carrying MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as well as the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. They were all moved to another vehicle and taken the last few blocks to the end of the parade route.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock defended the way first responder agencies handled the parade and said most people stayed behind the barriers.
“We have done this parade now three times … in the last 8 years, and we have not seen this challenge before,” he said.
An investigation to determine the specific circumstances of what happened is being conducted by DPD and DFD.