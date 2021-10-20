First female player joins Portland Pickles baseball team

Kelsie Whitmore goes up to bat for the Portland Pickles in their game against the Venados de Mazatlán. Photo courtesy Portland Pickles

Kelsie Whitmore is a pitcher and outfielder and a member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Pickles welcomed a new player to the team who says baseball isn’t just for the boys.

Kelsie Whitmore, a member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team, is stepping up to the plate for the Pickles.

Whitmore is a pitcher and outfielder and is already showing promise on her new Portland team.

The Pickles traveled to Mazatlán, Mexico on Sept. 30 to play the Venados de Mazatlán, a professional team in the Mexican Pacific League, in a two-game series.

Whitmore was the starting pitcher in game 2 and threw five scoreless innings, the team said.

The Pickles won the two-game series.