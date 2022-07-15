PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The best track athletes on the planet will be on display over the next 10 days in Eugene.

The World Athletics Championship is underway Friday at Hayward Field in its first-ever stop in the United States.

Not only does this event normally happen in major cities, it’s actually never happened in the united states before.

KOIN 6 News talked with people visiting from Fargo, North Dakota, and San Francisco. The person from Fargo said they specifically bought season tickets to Oregon track and field events so they could get good seats for the championship.

On Friday, two locals are competing: Benson High School’s Micah Williams, who will run in a 100-meter sprint, and Barlow High School’s Ryan Crouser, who is competing in the shot put.

Crouser is a two-time Olympic gold medalist but has never won a world championship.

