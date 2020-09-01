Flowers’ confidence ‘as high as it’s ever been’

Seahawks CB says he’s more confident heading into year three than ever before

The off-season work the third year cornerback put in that has him coming to practice every day smiling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tre Flowers walked off a snowy Lambeau Field with the roar of the home team crowd in his ears.

The Packers had just ended the Seahawks 2019 season in the NFC Diviosional Round and for the then-second year cornerback, it marked the beginning of an off-season dedicated to making sure his third year didn’t end the same way.

“It made me really attack every day this off-season,” Flowers said Tuesday, less than two weeks until the Seahawks begin their 2020 season. “Knowing that was my last game going off my second year it bothered me but it fueled me too.”

Flowers worked out with teammate Shaquill Grifin often in the months between that cold January night, and the September day when he spoke with the media about the growth he’s experienced this off-season.

He says he and Griffin, who was drafted a year ahead of Flowers, compared their second years. In 2019, Griffin saw improvement across the board from his sophomore year in the league with completion percentage, yards after completion, and receiving yards allowed seeing some of the greatest improvements.

“I take a lot from [the conversation]. I’ve seen him battle every week with what the media was saying about him and what my perception of him was and he got better every day I felt like and it piggy-backed into year three. I’m going to do the same thing.”

For Flowers, that work began not on the field, but inside his own head.

“The plays I hate the most aren’t the ones, like bang-bang plays,” Flowers said of his 2019 film review. “They’re the ones where I second-guess myself.

“I did that a lot last year. I knew a play and I could’ve went for it, but I played it safe. That’s one thing I focused on this year, just cutting it loose and when I know I go.”

Flowers has had the confidence of his organization for the last few years, with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll starting him every game of his first two regular seasons. This summer was about putting in the work so he’d start having the same confidence in himself.

“I’m trying to just go with the punches other than trying to overthink things.

“I trust myself to know that I watch enough film to go with it. They trusted me for two years, as a rookie they trusted me to play and as a second-year guy they trusted me to play so it’s time for me to believe in me like other people believe in me.”

All that off-season work has Flowers’ confidence as high as it’s ever been with less than two weeks until the Seahawks season opener, and despite competing for a starting spot with recently traded for Quinton Dunbar.

“This is the highest my confidence has ever been in my life. I feel good. I go to practice every day, I get better, I compete. I feel great, I come here with a smile every day.”