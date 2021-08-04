Former Beaver Sean Mannion back in the Northwest as Seahawks QB

Seattle, WA (KOIN) — When veteran NFL quarterback Sean Mannion was choosing a team to sign with for training camp, the choice was easy.

“I just felt like this was such a unique opportunity,” Mannion said before the second day of padded practice in Renton, WA. “Such a great franchise, such a successful franchise, get to play for Coach [Pete] Carroll…and on a personal level, being back in the Pacific Northwest and being close to my family.”

Close to his off-season home and family just three hours down I-5 in Portland, the Seattle Seahawks were an easy choice for Mannion over the New York teams he also worked out for.

“There was a lot of things that just came together,” Mannion said. “It felt like a great fit football-wise…and then all the personal ties too, they all kind of converged.”

The football fit comes from his familiarity new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The two overlapped for the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.