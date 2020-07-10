Former Blazer Antonio Harvey talks about Black Lives Matter movement in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Trail Blazer Antonio Harvey is speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement and how he feels Portland has made progress.

“This is the most important thing that has happened since civil rights movement of 1964,” Harvey told KOIN 6 News. “Prior to movement, it was obvious there was discrepancy. It was separate, not even close to equal. Then, people felt like it was equal — ‘Oh, we gave you civil rights, what’s the problem, you should be happy, that should be enough.’ But with the death of George Floyd, people are paying attention, and it’s not just the Black community, it’s all communities, and it’s not just here in the U.S.”

Harvey grew up in Mississippi, but despite his travels as a player and later as a broadcaster in the NBA, he still put down roots in Portland. He says the Black community in Portland is different than other places because of Oregon’s troubled history regarding race.

“We’re only in our third generation of Black people in Portland. Without that root system, hard to really progress,” he said.

