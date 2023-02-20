Leonard was suspended in March 2021 after making an antisemitic slur on a video game live stream.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two years after being suspended for using an antisemitic slur, former Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard is back in the NBA.

Leonard, who was drafted by the Blazers in 2012 and was with the team for seven seasons, signed a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

He was in his second season with the Miami Heat when he was suspended for a week in March 2021 and fined $50,000 after making an antisemitic slur on a video game live stream. He was traded to Oklahoma City after the incident but was released shortly after the trade.

Leonard, 30, also suffered nerve damage to his ankle in April 2021 after having surgery.

He has apologized for using the slur and recently told ESPN that he didn’t know the history or meaning of the slur he used.

Over his nine-year NBA career, Leonard has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is joining a Bucks team that is currently a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference and is considered an NBA title contender.