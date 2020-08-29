Former Blazers star Cliff Robinson dies at 53

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former NBA All-Star and Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson has died at the age of 53, according to his alma mater, the University of Connecticut.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men’s Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

Circumstances surrounding Robinson’s death were not immediately known.

Robinson played for the Trail Blazers for eight seasons — all of which Portland made it to the playoffs. Robinson was part of the Blazers team that reached the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.

Following the 1992-93 season, Robinson won the Sixth Man of the Year award. In 1994, he made the NBA All-Star Game and was named to two NBA All-Defensive second teams while averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games — the 13th-most in NBA history, according to NBA.com.

During his 19 seasons in the NBA, Robinson played for the Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors.