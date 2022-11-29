PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New York Liberty guard and former University of Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu made the Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2022 in the sports category. The list was announced Tuesday.

During her time at the University of Oregon, Ionescu set several school and NCAA records. Until Ionescu, no other player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history had ever scored 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career.

The 5-foot-11 guard was named player of the year in 2020 and is a former Oregon All-American.

She was selected as the first overall draft pick by the New York Liberty WNBA team in 2020. She started 26 games in her first full WNBA season and became the fastest player to record a triple-double in WNBA history. She did this in her sixth career game as a professional.

While her first full WNBA season sustained the hype around the remarkable athlete, Forbes chose to highlight her recent accomplishments in her profile.

In 2022, her third season in the WNBA, Forbes pointed out that she earned her first All-Star nod.

Ionescu is also standing out off the court. Forbes noted her long list of endorsements, her investments in Buzzer Media and Nex, and her work with Kevin Durant as an ambassador for the media company Boardroom. Forbes also mentioned she’s a strategic partner with Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures.

On Tuesday, Ionescu posted the news to her social media accounts and said, “Blessed, only the beginning🙏🏼”