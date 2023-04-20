PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former University of Oregon and NFL linebacker Dave Wilcox, a Hall-of-Famer who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Wilcox is the father of former Oregon tight end Josh Wilcox and safety Justin Wilcox, who is now the head coach at Cal. Wilcox is considered as one of the best linebackers to play for the Ducks.

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”

The Ontario, Ore. native was drafted in 1964 by the 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game’s best and most durable linebackers during his era.

Wilcox was known for his physical style that neutralized tight ends at the line of scrimmage but also was accomplished in coverage with 14 career interceptions.

Wilcox missed only one game during his 11-year career, was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972 and a second-team selection in 1967.

He was a key part of the defense in San Francisco that helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in 1970 and ’71 before losing to Dallas both times.

Wilcox was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.