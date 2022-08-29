Torrodney Prevot (86) played for the Ducks from 2013 to 2015. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon football player was arrested last week after allegedly murdering a man in California during an argument.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, 27-year-old Torrodney Prevot is suspected of shooting and killing Devin Payton, 30, in San Diego around 2:50 a.m. He was booked in jail later that night.

Officials say that Payton was engaged in an argument with Prevot and his relative Anthony Deshaun Word, a Houston resident that was visiting Prevot.

Police believe Prevot got a gun from his vehicle and opened fire on Payton, who died at a hospital after being shot in the chest. Both Prevot and Word reportedly left the scene, but investigators were able to identify them and eventually arrested them at a San Diego residence.

Detectives haven’t found any indication that Prevot and Payton knew each other.

Prevot played defensive line and linebacker for the Ducks from 2013 to 2015, and played in the national championship at the end of the 2014 season. He had 92 tackles and 10 sacks in his Oregon career.

Prevot was suspended for the 2016 season after a female student-athlete filed a police report claiming he physically assaulted her twice earlier in the year.