PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before being selected with the top overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Sabrina Ionescu had the Oregon Ducks on the cusp of competing for a national title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Although it won’t be with the Ducks, Ionescu has an opportunity to take home a championship starting on Sunday.

Ionescu and the Liberty (32-8) will take on the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) in a best-of-five series starting Sunday, with Game 1 tipping off at noon.

Ionescu was second on the team in points per game (17) and assists per game (5.4) this season. She also made her second All-Star-Game appearance in 2023 and was selected to the All-WNBA team for the first time in her career.