PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It appears that former Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu will be a member of the New York Liberty for the foreseeable future.

The organization announced Monday that they signed the 2020 top overall pick to a multi-year extension through the 2025 season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Sabrina’s multi-year extension,” said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb in a release. “Her career is already off to a historic start and her will to win is truly unparalleled. Sab has quickly become synonymous with the Liberty franchise, and we look forward to her continued success in New York for many years to come.”

Ionescu averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game last season in 69 games — she is the only player in WNBA history with such career averages across the three categories. Ionescu also led the Liberty to their second straight playoff berth and their first postseason win since 2015.

Additionally, Ionescu became the first player in league history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 200 assists in a single season. She was also selected to her first All-Star Game in 2022.

“I’m thankful and honored to be able to represent the New York Liberty for the next couple years,” said Ionescu. “Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, Jonathan Kolb, and the entire Liberty organization has been nothing short of amazing over my time here, and I’m thrilled to work towards bringing a championship back to New York City.”

The WNBA season begins Friday.