CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — When former Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State, he took a slew of coaches with him.

Now, one of the Beavers’ most highly touted players will be following Smith to East Lansing.

Former OSU quarterback Aidan Chiles announced on social media Thursday that he will be joining Smith at Michigan State — Chiles announced earlier in December his intention to transfer from Oregon State.

A former four-star recruit, Chiles was the backup signal-caller for the Beavers in 2023 as a freshman but showed real promise in limited action. In nine games, Chiles was 24-for-35 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. As a dual-threat quarterback, he also rushed 17 times for 79 yards and three scores.

Chiles has three remaining years of eligibility.