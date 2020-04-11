Rams trade former OSU standout Brandin Cooks to Texans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Oregon State standout and Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks has a new home as he has been traded to the Houston Texans.

We’ve agreed to trade Brandin Cooks + a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick.



Details ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2020

Cooks, who played for the Beavers from 2011-2013, was a star during his college career, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best college receiver.

Cooks was then drafted as the 20th pick in the 2014 draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Cooks has bounced around the league the last few seasons but is still a playmaker on the field. Last season was Cook’s least productive year stats wise, finishing with 42 catches for 583 yards and two scores.

However, with the Texans trading away one of the league’s best receivers, Deandre Hopkins, Cooks could come and fill in.