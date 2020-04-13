Former Seahawks QB Tavaris Jackson dies in car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longtime Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Tavaris Jackson died Sunday in a car crash, according to NFL.com. He was 36.

The former Alabama State University standout was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.

With mixed results in Minnesota, Jackson went on to signing a two-year deal in Seattle in 2011. He appeared in 15 games in 2011, starting 14 of them. It would be the most playing time he would see in one season during his NFL career.

The Seahawks finished 7-9 that season and would send Jackson to Buffalo afterwards.

Jackson returned to Seattle after a brief stint with the Bills to backup to Russell Wilson from 2013-2015, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

After his tenure in the NFL, Jackson joined Alabama State’s football program as a quality control coach and QB coach. He moved to TSU in 2019.