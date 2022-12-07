PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Less than two weeks after former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham departed from Eugene to become the head man at Arizona State, the Ducks have a new man at the helm of the offense.

On Wednesday, UO announced the hiring of Will Stein from the University of Texas at San Antonio as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Stein, 33, previously was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and had the UTSA offense humming in 2022. The Roadrunners ranked 7th nationally in pass efficiency, 8th in third-down offense, 9th in total offense, 12th in passing, 17th in red zone efficiency, and 12th in scoring, with an average of 38.7 points per game.

“Will has done a great job developing dynamic quarterbacks in his career, and he is able to see the game through a different lens as a former quarterback himself,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning in a statement. “He is a tremendous teacher and a tireless worker, and his focus on the student-athlete experience aligns with our philosophy here in Eugene. I am excited to see our team and offense reach new heights under his leadership and direction with our entire offensive staff.”

Stein had been an assistant at UTSA since 2020. His previous stops were at Lousiville, Texas and Lake Travis High School.