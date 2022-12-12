(AP) (KOIN) — Former Washington State and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after suffering a massive heart attack on Sunday, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus.

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, Miss., the university said.

“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offense, coached at Washington State from 2012-2019 and is the third-winningest coach in program history.

“Sending prayers for Mike Leach from Pullman. Keeping coach, Sharon and the entire Leach family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Washington State athletic director Pat Chun.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged having a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.

Messages of concern and support for Leach poured over social media from former players, colleagues and rivals across college football.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”