Game On Podcast: Beavers spring game recap

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs 75-yards to score a touchdown on the first play of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers have wrapped up their spring practices with their annual spring football scrimmage.

The defense won the day, but the offense had their moments as well, and now head coach Jonathan Smith and the Beavers look ahead to the fall time.

Joining the Game On Podcast is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns, who shares his thoughts and takeaways regarding who and what position stood out, as well as what areas the Beavers need to improve on come fall time.

The Portland Thorns were also crowned 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Champions after defeating Gotham FC. We break down what this means for the team moving forward.

To end the show, Marcus Greaves gives us the athlete of the week Owa Odighizuwa.