Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have overcome the odds and have clinched themselves the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Now, the Blazers will take on the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Joining the Game On podcast is KOIN’s very own sports director Adam Bjaranson, who breaks down the late season push from the Blazers to reach this point and how they might match up against the Nuggets.