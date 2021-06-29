Game On Podcast: Fans react to Billups

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 13: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have officially hired Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups as the team’s next head coach.

Billups, a former NBA champion himself, will be the franchise’s 15th head coach.

However, while most fans seemed excited about the general idea of a new head coach after Terry Stotts’ departure, that excitement quickly took a different direction. After the organization’s franchise player Damian Lillard expressed his interest in Billups, fans took to social media to express their outrage due to rape allegations against Billups in 1997.

While Lillard expressed he didn’t know of Billups’ past, YahooSports reported Lillard has grown frustrated with the reactions on social media and could potentially request a trade from the Blazers.

