Game On Podcast: Local talent at the Trials

Ryan Crouser celebrates after setting a world record during the finals of men’s shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Trials for the Olympics are underway and there are a number of not only highly renowned track stars, but a loaded amount of local talent competing as well.

Joining the Game On Podcast is KOIN’s very own Travis Teich and AJ McCord. Both give us in depth insight of stories behind the scenes and results from each event over the first few days of the trials.

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to search for their new head coach, and new reports state the Blazers have narrowed their search to two candidates. Even though the search continues, Blazer fans are going to have to continue to play the waiting game.