Game On podcast: Oregon’s talent shines in spring game

Anthony Brown #13 of the Oregon Ducks scores a rushing touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second quarter of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks have wrapped up their spring practices with the yellow squad taking down the green team 35-34. There were plenty of bright spots on both the offense and the defense with the young talent making big plays and showing off their abilities.

Joining the Game On Podcast is KEZI sports reporter and anchor Julian Mininsohn, who breaks down the Ducks spring game and gives his thoughts on who stood out, and who should be the Ducks starting quarterback.

Also, Adam Bjaranson joins the show to breakdown the Blazers’ streak and their last few games of the season before the playoff push.