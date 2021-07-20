Game On Podcast: Rocky offseason for Blazers

United States’ Damian Lillard (6) brings the ball up court against Argentina during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This offseason has been anything but relaxing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Between the controversy surrounding new head coach Chauncey Billups, fans upset with general manager Neil Olshey and the Damian Lillard trade rumors, Rip City is having a hard time considering this off-season successful.

Topping this all of on Friday, while in Tokyo to prepare for Team USA’s debut in the Japan 2020 Olympics, Lillard shared his thoughts on the current state of the Blazers as well as his future with the franchise.

On this episode of the Game On podcast, we’re breaking it all down.