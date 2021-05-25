Game On Podcast: Will the Blazers bounce back?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After dropping Game 2 of the series to the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to bounce back at home Thursday night for Game 3.

This week’s episode of the Game On podcast starts with breaking down the Blazers’ loss to the Nuggets and what’s ahead for the team.

Also, KOIN 6 Sports executive producer Travis Teich joins the show to break down the Portland Diamond Project, which confirmed on Monday that the Oakland Athletics baseball organization will take a trip to the Rose City to scope out the region and see potential locations for a MLB team in Portland.

To wrap up the show, Marcus Greaves gives us the Athlete of the Week.