Ex-Duck LaMichael James now a Killer Burger baron

Former Duck and NFL running back LaMichael James is opening a second Killer Burger franchise in Lake Oswego, January 30, 2022 (KOIN)

Former Duck star has new spot in Lake Oswego, working toward one in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — LaMichael James is doubling down on his investment in the state of Oregon. The former Ducks running back opened up a second Killer Burger, this one in Lake Oswego.

This new Killer Burger at 9 Centerpoint Drive is in the same parking lot as the Lake Oswego Grill, he said.

Former Duck and NFL running back LaMichael James is opening a second Killer Burger franchise in Lake Oswego, January 30, 2022 (KOIN)

He wanted to open another location because of “the love and the community that I have for Oregon, just to give back and being able to see everybody and being able to provide such a good product that people love to come and have a good time and have some burgers.”

The 32-year-old former running back with San Francisco and Miami said being a franchise owner has its ups and downs.

“It really just keeps your mind busy even though you’re so used to following a playbook, being structured, being on time,” James told KOIN 6 News. “It’s kind of the same way when you’re doing a franchise — gotta follow the playbook.”

Though he’s out of football, he keeps a close eye on things and believes the Ducks have a tremendous coach with Dan Lanning.

“I think it’s a tremendous hire. It’s a young man’s game now. You’ve got to have a lot of energy,” citing recruiting, the rules and student transfer now. He also likes the fact Lanning has some SEC ties.

“I think it’s just good for the program. Sometimes change is good.”

Former Duck and NFL running back LaMichael James is opening a second Killer Burger franchise in Lake Oswego, January 30, 2022 (KOIN)

James said he’d like to be a coach and would certainly take Lanning’s call but he is focused on what he’s doing now.

“I’m really focused on making burgers and building my own brand,” he said, “but anything I can do to advise or, you know, just be there for recruits. I’m always here for the running backs. Anytime they need me they just reach out and text. And that’s just a huge thing for me to give back to the community.”

LaMichael James is working now to open a third Killer Burger next year — in Eugene.