George scores 36, Clippers rout Trail Blazers 133-116

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 36 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rode a franchise-best 47-point first quarter to a 133-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Kawhi Leonard added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers followed an 18-point rout of the defending champion Lakers two days ago with another impressive performance at both ends.

Norman Powell led the Blazers with 32 points and CJ McCollum added 24 points. The Clippers’ defense held Damian Lillard to 11 points on 2-of-14 shooting, well under his team-leading average of 29.6.