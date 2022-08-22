PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The girlfriend of Spencer Webb — the former Oregon Ducks tight end who died in a cliff-diving accident last month — announced on social media that she is pregnant with the couple’s child.

Kelly Kay made the announcement via Instagram on Monday night.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kay wrote in a post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Webb passed away on July 13 after suffering a head injury at Triangle Lake in Eugene. He was just 22 years old.

Webb joined the Oregon team in 2018 and was heading into this season as a fifth-year junior. He caught 31 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his career.