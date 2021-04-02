Gridiron rivalries in Week 5 of KOIN 6 Blitz

A touchdown during a Beaverton vs Sunset game during the KOIN 6 Blitz, March 26, 2021 (KOIN)

One more week in the spring season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week of the spring football season features some rivalry games in the KOIN 6 Blitz.

For the 100th year, West Linn and Oregon City will battle on the football field. This game will be played in Pioneer Memorial Stadium.

Lakeridge moves across town to face Lake Oswego, Canby goes to Wilsonville , Tigard is at Tualatin, Beaverton travels to Westview and Newberg is at Mountainside.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Next week is the final week of the pandemic-rescheduled spring season, and KOIN 6 Sports will continue to provide all the action.