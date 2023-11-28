PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Football fans will have a chance to meet Super Bowl champ and former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril at the Independent Sports Bar & Grill at 225 Broadway Street in Portland on Nov. 30.

Avril will be in attendance for a Thursday Night Football watch party featuring the Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. The event, hosted by Oregon Lottery and DraftKings Sportsbook, will begin when the game kicks off at 5:15 p.m.

“Fans in attendance can meet the former football star, win prizes and eligible customers will have the opportunity to receive bonus bets,” Oregon Lottery and DraftKings stated in a joint press release.

The Oregon Lottery began offering mobile sports betting in October 2019. In October of 2023, sports fans wagered more than $27 million on NFL games, the state agency said. Oregon Lottery revenue is used to fund economic development, public education, state parks, veteran services and watershed enhancements around the state.