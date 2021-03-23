Harden has 25 points, 17 assists, Nets beat Blazers 116-112

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green, left, shoots as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden had 25 points and 17 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jeff Green finished with 20 points, 15 in the first half and a pair of free throws to close it out with 4.8 seconds left. Nicolas Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Brooklyn.

Enes Kanter had 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, while Damian Lillard had 22 points and nine assists for the Trail Blazers. Lillard and has backcourt partner McCollum had a tough night, going to a combined 10 for 35 (28%) from the field.