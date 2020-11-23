Herbert, Allen propel Chargers to 34-28 victory over Jets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions Saturday. Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Los Angeles held on for a 34-28 victory over the winless New York Jets to snap a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, bottom, pulls on the jersey of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen after a catch by Allen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, left, catches the ball in front of New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs teammate Joey Bosa after a win over the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) walks off the field after a loss to to the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen walks off the field after a win over the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, bottom, catches a touchdown pass under Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, top right, wipes sweat off his face during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The prolific-catch day helped Allen tie Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 receptions. Both reached it in their 96th career game.

It is also Allen’s sixth game with 13 or more receptions, which is the most by a player in NFL history. The Jets meanwhile continued their worst start in franchise history.