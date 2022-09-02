"...I know that he’s just going to be a part of it and helping me get there along the way.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spencer Webb has one biological brother, and then it seems like he had seven other brothers.

“That was like my little brother, so I just know that every time I step on the field, he’s going to have my back. He’s going to be watching over me, and he’s going to be cheering for me,” tight end Cam McCormick reflected.

Fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson says when he first got to the program, he was like a little brother to Webb.

“He just told me to be grateful. He said, ‘Look at the ‘O’, like, we’re really out here playing at Oregon,” Ferguson said. “Coming from a little kid who dreamed of playing here, just to take that moment and be grateful for where I am.”

Webb’s passing has hit everyone hard on the Oregon football team, but understandably, the tight end room has been hit the hardest. It’s a room that only has seven players in it now since Webb passed, so they definitely get to know each other pretty well.

There are individual ways they are honoring Spencer this season. For example, Ferguson quickly got a #18 tattoo after Spencer passed and McCormick is hopeful to wear Spencer’s #18 jersey for the Georgia game –but they are also all honoring him as a group, leaving his seat empty every time they meet.

“He sat right next to me in the meeting room. It’s just a different whole feel. There’s still an empty space that still needs to be filled with him,” Moliki Matavao said. “Through time we’ll get through it, but it’s different for sure.”

Something that has consistently come up when the tight ends have spoken about Webb is how he always harped on being grateful when he was alive.

That’s only grown in his death.

“We want to honor his memory by being great at the way we approach our work,” Coach Drew Mehringer said. “We ask ourselves, ‘Is that reflective of what this unit should look on film?’ Don’t miss at the opportunities we have. They’re not here forever.”

The group has, of course, leaned on each other throughout this process, even the coach on his players at times — especially as Mehringer is in his first year at Oregon.

“They’ve been there for me too. They say, ‘Coach, you doing good? You doing alright?’” Mehringer said. “And it’s like, ‘Ooh, this is a tougher day than others.’ I’m very, very thankful for those kids. I couldn’t imagine going through something like that without that group. That group from top to bottom is absolutely incredible as people.”

It’s safe to say that McCormick speaks for that absolutely incredible group of people, and they’re determined to use their grief as a way to become greater.

“Balancing it,” McCormick said before pausing. “I don’t think it’s going to be too tough because I know what my goals are, and I know that he’s just going to be a part of it and helping me get there along the way.”