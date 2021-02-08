OSAA: Soccer, cross country, some volleyball allowed to practice soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon School Activities Association says high school soccer and cross country will be allowed to hold practice starting in late February.

The executive board met this morning to discuss restart data and guidelines. They say soccer and cross country teams can start on Feb. 22, as can volleyball teams that are in counties not considered to be extreme risk.

Breakdown: Soccer and Cross Country are permitted in all counties and will kick of practice on Feb. 22. For volleyball: any county outside of extreme can participate and play on February 22. — OSAA (@OSAASports) February 8, 2021

The board will meet on Feb. 17 to discuss the upcoming football season.

“The discussion on the February 17 is about what culminating weeks could look like,” the OSAA tweeted on Monday. “We believe more information about contact sports will be available by then and that information will be disseminated as soon as we get it.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.