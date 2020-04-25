HS baseball leader looks back on time as Reynolds Raider

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drexler Dickey was planning on playing baseball at Reynolds High School for much more than himself this season—but those plans were cut short by the pandemic.

“I usually wear Number 22 or 12 and this year I decided to wear 8 for someone that inspired me: Cody Stallsworth,” Drexler said. “His nickname was ‘Cody Ocho’ and so Number 8 was like what people remembered him as.”

Cody Stallsworth

Drexler said Cody passed away in December. The 21-year-old was also a Reynolds Raider and left behind a legacy that’s continued to inspire Drexler.

“I messaged him one day when I was younger and I was like, ‘Oh you’re so awesome it was good to see you play today’ and he texted me and was like, ‘Just keep it up, listen to the coaches and just trust them and you’ll be successful,’” Drexler said. “That was one of the last things we talked about.”

Cody is remembered as someone with a big heart who could always make others laugh. -The same qualities seem to live on in Drexler, according to his coach.

“He’s done a great job reaching out to the guys, making them feel comfortable, making them understand this is a situation that does suck but at the same time we’re going to get through this and I can help you get through this and if you need anything I’ll be there for you,” his coach said.

Drexler—who is named after Portland Trail Blazer great, Clyde Drexler—fell in love with baseball at a young age.

Drexler Dickey, April 2020 (KOIN)

“When I was young, my dad signed me up for tee ball and I didn’t like it at first and then I just grew to love it,” he said. “Baseball has been my life ever since.”

The senior is a three-year varsity leader for Reynolds and plans to pitch for Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton next year. Being a Raider is one of the accomplishments Drexler is most proud of.

“I could not say I’m prouder of anything—this has been something I took pride in and I just love,” he said. “I love being a part of it and I’m so excited that I was a part of it and I’m fortunate.”

