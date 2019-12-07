KOIN 6 Blitz: Central Catholic wins state title

The Central Catholic Rams celebrate after earning a berth in the 6A finals with a 35-7 win over Barlow, November 29, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Central Catholic Rams took on the returning champions, the Lake Oswego Lakers in the 2019 Oregon 6A State Championship game Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium.

Both known as powerhouses of the area, this final match-up of the year is not at all surprising. The fourth-ranked Central Catholic made easy work of the state playoffs, blowing out the No. 9 Barlow High School 35-7 in the semi-finals. Their toughest game was in the quarterfinals when they barely scraped by, topping West Linn by one touchdown with a final score of 42-35.

Their overall record sits at 11-2 with their Mt. Hood Conference record finishing up at 4-0. The Rams’ last playoff run ended when they lost the Lake Oswego in the 2018 quarterfinals, who went on to win the ‘ship.

The returning champions barely made it out alive against a No. 2 Jesuit team in the semi-finals. The No. 3 ranked team is looking to win back-to-back state titles with a win against Central Catholic and could have the momentum to get the job done.

The L.O. Lakers also finished 11-2 overall and went 4-2 in the dominant Three Rivers League.

The Rams dashed the Lakers’ hopes of back-to-back championships and won the 2019 OSAA State Championship 49-28.